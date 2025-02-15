Sun Break Wine Maker @ McM Bjornson Tasting Rm

 Calendar Home
Location:Bjornson Vineyard in McMinnville
Map:323 NE Davis St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5417453016
Email:dpatte62@gmail.com
Website:https://sunbreakwines.com/visit/
All Dates:Feb 15, 2025 1:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Sun Break Wines is the guest winery at the Bjornson Collective tasting room in McMinnville, at 323 NE Davis St, 97128 (between 3rd and 4th St), Saturday, 1-7pm, Feb. 15, Feb. 22 and March 22. Join wine maker and owner David Patte for exceptional Eola-Amity Hills Pinot Noir made in three styles, Chardonnay, Vermouth and sparkling cider. Tastings are complimentary with purchase. David is also available for tastings by appointment at the Bjornson Vineyard tasting room, at the winery, 3635 Bethel Heights Rd NW, Salem. Contact David for more info: dpatte62@gmail.com

 

