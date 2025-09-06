 Calendar Home
Location:Hudak House
Map:5737 ORCHARD HEIGHTS RD NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-714-3810
Email:info@hudakhouse.com
Website:http://WWW.hudakhouse.com
All Dates:Jul 12, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm
Aug 2, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm
Aug 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm
Sep 6, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm

Summervine 2025 Concert Series

LIVE concert in the vineyard! Fantastic bands, great local food vendors, and wonderful estate grown Hudak House wine! Bring a chair and your favorite group of friends for a relaxing summer evening. Come out and support LIVE music! Get your tickets today...

 

Fee: $15

Outdoor concert event! LIVE music, great friends, fabulous local food, & spectacular wine!!

Hudak House
Hudak House 97304 5737 ORCHARD HEIGHTS RD NW, Salem, OR 97304
July (2025)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable