|Location:
|Hudak House
|Map:
|5737 ORCHARD HEIGHTS RD NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-714-3810
|Email:
|info@hudakhouse.com
|Website:
|http://WWW.hudakhouse.com
Summervine 2025 Concert Series
LIVE concert in the vineyard! Fantastic bands, great local food vendors, and wonderful estate grown Hudak House wine! Bring a chair and your favorite group of friends for a relaxing summer evening. Come out and support LIVE music! Get your tickets today...
Fee: $15
Outdoor concert event! LIVE music, great friends, fabulous local food, & spectacular wine!!