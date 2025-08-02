Location: Hudak House Map: 5737 ORCHARD HEIGHTS RD NW, Salem, OR 97304 Phone: 503-714-3810 Email: info@hudakhouse.com Website: http://WWW.hudakhouse.com All Dates: Jul 12, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm

Aug 2, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm

Aug 16, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm

Sep 6, 2025 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm 21+ event, gates open at 6pm



Summervine 2025 Concert Series

LIVE concert in the vineyard! Fantastic bands, great local food vendors, and wonderful estate grown Hudak House wine! Bring a chair and your favorite group of friends for a relaxing summer evening. Come out and support LIVE music! Get your tickets today...

Fee: $15