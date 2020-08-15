Location: Delfino Vineyards Map: 3829 Colonial Road, Roseburg, OR 97471 All Dates: Aug 15, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



SummerFest Distancing “Socials”

Delfino will be hosting Distancing “Socials” every other Saturday afternoon during the summer beginning on May 23rd. All Socials will be from 1pm to 4pm. There will include music & wine. If you wish food, please bring a picnic lunch. This is a great place for picnicking!

IMPORTANT: You MUST RSVP by phone so we can assign you a table. Seating is limited and this is First come First serve, so be sure and call us as soon as possible. If the line is busy, leave a message including:

The date you wish to come

Your full name

How many people in your party (groups cannot exceed 8 people)

Your telephone number.

There is a $10 Entry fee to cover the musician fees.

RSVP at terri(at)delfinovineyards.com or call us at (541) 673-7575

It is important that every group maintains a 6′ distance from other groups. We will have an outside washing station, as well as sanitized portable bathrooms. Wine will be available for purchase by bottle or 4 tastings each.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It is imperative that we follow the COVID-19 guidelines — please be responsible and help us keep Delfino Winery alive!

Aug 15 – 1pm to 4pm

Music by NEIL GREGORY JOHNSON

Bring your own picnic