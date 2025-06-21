 Calendar Home
Location:Manzanita NW
Map:2141 NW Savier St Suite 105, PORTLAND, OR 97210
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 21, 2025 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Summer Solstice Party at MNW

Join us in Northwest Portland at Manzanita NW, our winery tasting room in beautiful Slabtown. We're kicking off the summer season with music, a food truck and of course pours of our favorite summer wines. Our White Pinot noir has gained fame as the porch pounder in the Summer for it's easy drinking nature, while crisp Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc satisfy in the heat. Or try our chilled Pinot Noir Rose and Pinot Gris! We opened Manzanita NW in August of 2022, so if you haven't been here yet, now's a good time to get that stamp in your passport for this location.

