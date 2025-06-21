Summer Solstice Party at MNW

Join us in Northwest Portland at Manzanita NW, our winery tasting room in beautiful Slabtown. We're kicking off the summer season with music, a food truck and of course pours of our favorite summer wines. Our White Pinot noir has gained fame as the porch pounder in the Summer for it's easy drinking nature, while crisp Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc satisfy in the heat. Or try our chilled Pinot Noir Rose and Pinot Gris! We opened Manzanita NW in August of 2022, so if you haven't been here yet, now's a good time to get that stamp in your passport for this location.