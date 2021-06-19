Summer Solstice Dinner

Gather your dearest company for a blissful evening lavish with live music, magnificent food, and an unmatched view of the Willamette Valley, Oregon’s premier Pinot Noir region.



Venture with us through the vines to where Blocks F and G meet, take a seat at our supper table amidst our expansive vineyard rows, take a seat at our supper table, and toast the summer solstice in the very place that the wine in your glass began.



Reserve a table of 6 priced at $175 per person and be ready for memories that will last a lifetime.



Tickets are available to wine club members only. To reserve your table and/or join our wine club, please call 503-376-1600 or email academy@domainedebroglie.com.



*Must purchase entire table. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.