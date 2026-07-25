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Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://9419 NE Worden Hill Rd
All Dates:Jul 25, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Summer Sips Tasting Series: Bright & Balanced

BRIGHT & BALANCED tasting flight available July 25 and August 29
- Family Series Chardonnay
- Talking Blocks Series Plot Twist Chardonnay
- Family Series Pinot Noir
- Talking Blocks Series Snapshot Pinot Noir
- Plus a surprise pour!

Created as a summer club appreciation event, this experience is complimentary for club members.
Receive waived tastings for up to 4 per membership.

We welcome non-member guests for $50 per person.

Guests are invited to enjoy our outdoor terrace, a game of corn hole, soak up the vineyard views, and explore additional offerings available for purchase, including snack plates, wines by the glass, and bottle selections.

Event Dates:
• Friday, July 25 - Bright & Balanced (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)
• Friday, August 29 - Bright & Balanced (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer afternoon of wine, conversation, and terrace views in the Dundee Hills.

 

Fee: $50

Join us this summer for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
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