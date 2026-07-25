Summer Sips Tasting Series: Bright & Balanced

BRIGHT & BALANCED tasting flight available July 25 and August 29

- Family Series Chardonnay

- Talking Blocks Series Plot Twist Chardonnay

- Family Series Pinot Noir

- Talking Blocks Series Snapshot Pinot Noir

- Plus a surprise pour!



Created as a summer club appreciation event, this experience is complimentary for club members.

Receive waived tastings for up to 4 per membership.



We welcome non-member guests for $50 per person.



Guests are invited to enjoy our outdoor terrace, a game of corn hole, soak up the vineyard views, and explore additional offerings available for purchase, including snack plates, wines by the glass, and bottle selections.



Event Dates:

• Friday, July 25 - Bright & Balanced (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)

• Friday, August 29 - Bright & Balanced (Chardonnay and Pinot Noir)



We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer afternoon of wine, conversation, and terrace views in the Dundee Hills.





Fee: $50