Summer Sips Tasting Series: Bold & Beautiful

Join us this summer for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards during our Summer Tasting Series. Across four special dates, guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated flights that highlight the depth, age-ability, and evolving character of our wines.



BOLD & BEAUTIFUL tasting flight available July 11 and August 15

- Talking Blocks Series Heritage Pinot Noir

- Founders Series CCK Pinot Noir

- Talking Blocks Series Backstory Pinot Noir

- Talking Blocks Series Parallels Pinot Noir

- Plus a surprise pour!





Created as a summer club appreciation event, this experience is complimentary for club members.

Receive waived tastings for up to 4 per membership.



We welcome non-member guests for $50 per person.



Guests are invited to enjoy our outdoor terrace, a game of corn hole, soak up the vineyard views, and explore additional offerings available for purchase, including snack plates, wines by the glass, and bottle selections.



Event Dates:

• Friday, July 11 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)

• Friday, August 15 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)



We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer afternoon of wine, conversation, and terrace views in the Dundee Hills.

Fee: $50