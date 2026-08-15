 Calendar Home
Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035801596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://9419 NE Worden Hill Rd
All Dates:Aug 15, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Summer Sips Tasting Series: Bold & Beautiful

Join us this summer for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards during our Summer Tasting Series. Across four special dates, guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated flights that highlight the depth, age-ability, and evolving character of our wines.

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL tasting flight available July 11 and August 15
- Talking Blocks Series Heritage Pinot Noir
- Founders Series CCK Pinot Noir
- Talking Blocks Series Backstory Pinot Noir
- Talking Blocks Series Parallels Pinot Noir
- Plus a surprise pour!


Created as a summer club appreciation event, this experience is complimentary for club members.
Receive waived tastings for up to 4 per membership.

We welcome non-member guests for $50 per person.

Guests are invited to enjoy our outdoor terrace, a game of corn hole, soak up the vineyard views, and explore additional offerings available for purchase, including snack plates, wines by the glass, and bottle selections.

Event Dates:
• Friday, July 11 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)
• Friday, August 15 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer afternoon of wine, conversation, and terrace views in the Dundee Hills.

 

Fee: $50

Join us for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards for our Summer Tasting Series!

Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
August (2026)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable