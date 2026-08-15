|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035801596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://9419 NE Worden Hill Rd
|All Dates:
Summer Sips Tasting Series: Bold & Beautiful
Join us this summer for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards during our Summer Tasting Series. Across four special dates, guests will enjoy thoughtfully curated flights that highlight the depth, age-ability, and evolving character of our wines.
BOLD & BEAUTIFUL tasting flight available July 11 and August 15
- Talking Blocks Series Heritage Pinot Noir
- Founders Series CCK Pinot Noir
- Talking Blocks Series Backstory Pinot Noir
- Talking Blocks Series Parallels Pinot Noir
- Plus a surprise pour!
Created as a summer club appreciation event, this experience is complimentary for club members.
Receive waived tastings for up to 4 per membership.
We welcome non-member guests for $50 per person.
Guests are invited to enjoy our outdoor terrace, a game of corn hole, soak up the vineyard views, and explore additional offerings available for purchase, including snack plates, wines by the glass, and bottle selections.
Event Dates:
• Friday, July 11 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)
• Friday, August 15 - Bold & Beautiful (All Pinot Noir)
We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable summer afternoon of wine, conversation, and terrace views in the Dundee Hills.
Fee: $50
Join us for a relaxed afternoon on the terrace at Knudsen Vineyards for our Summer Tasting Series!