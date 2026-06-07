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Location:Cristom Vineyards
Map:6905 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97204
Phone: (503)375-3068
Email:hospitality@cristomvineyards.com
Website:https://cristomvineyards.com/visit/winery-events/
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 - Sep 13, 2026 Event is bi-weekly from June - September 2026

Summer Patio Sessions

SUNDAYS, 12 PM – 4:30 PM
6/7, 6/21, 7/5, 7/19, 8/2, 8/16, 8/30, 9/13
@ CRISTOM VINEYARDS

Join Cristom for a vibing Sunday afternoon of live music, savory food, and stunning valley views.

12 PM – 4:30 PM: BAR SERVICE
Wine by the glass or by the bottle

1 PM – 4:30 PM: FOOD TRUCK
Pizza available for purchase

2 – 4 PM: LIVE MUSIC
Rotating musicians bi-weekly

Free Admission. No Reservations Needed.
Seating is first come, first served.

 

Fee: $Free Admission

Join Cristom for a vibing Sunday afternoon of live music, pizza, and stunning valley views.

Cristom Vineyards
Cristom Vineyards 97204 6905 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97204
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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