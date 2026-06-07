Summer Patio Sessions

SUNDAYS, 12 PM – 4:30 PM

6/7, 6/21, 7/5, 7/19, 8/2, 8/16, 8/30, 9/13

@ CRISTOM VINEYARDS



Join Cristom for a vibing Sunday afternoon of live music, savory food, and stunning valley views.



12 PM – 4:30 PM: BAR SERVICE

Wine by the glass or by the bottle



1 PM – 4:30 PM: FOOD TRUCK

Pizza available for purchase



2 – 4 PM: LIVE MUSIC

Rotating musicians bi-weekly



Free Admission. No Reservations Needed.

Seating is first come, first served.

Fee: $Free Admission