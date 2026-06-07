|Location:
|Cristom Vineyards
|Map:
|6905 Spring Valley Rd NW, Salem, OR 97204
|Phone:
|(503)375-3068
|Email:
|hospitality@cristomvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://cristomvineyards.com/visit/winery-events/
|All Dates:
Summer Patio Sessions
SUNDAYS, 12 PM – 4:30 PM
6/7, 6/21, 7/5, 7/19, 8/2, 8/16, 8/30, 9/13
@ CRISTOM VINEYARDS
Join Cristom for a vibing Sunday afternoon of live music, savory food, and stunning valley views.
12 PM – 4:30 PM: BAR SERVICE
Wine by the glass or by the bottle
1 PM – 4:30 PM: FOOD TRUCK
Pizza available for purchase
2 – 4 PM: LIVE MUSIC
Rotating musicians bi-weekly
Free Admission. No Reservations Needed.
Seating is first come, first served.
Fee: $Free Admission
Join Cristom for a vibing Sunday afternoon of live music, pizza, and stunning valley views.