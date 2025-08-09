Summer of Riesling

Varnum Vintners has teamed up with Alumbra Cellars, Namaste Vineyards, Satyr Fire Wines, and Biscuit & Pickles to bring you the 2025 Summer of Riesling Event of the year.



Blue corn fried chicken, peach chutney with green chile cornbread, chipotle grilled potato salad with cilantro, roasted sweet onions and peppers, left coast mushroom arancini with heirloom tomato conserva.



or



Carlton farms mesquite grilled pork loin with roasted pepper coulis and summer corn salsa, german style potato salad with whole grain mustard aioli, brussel sprouts, sweet onions. Grilled sweet butter baguette-heirloom tomato, burrata toast.



or



Chipotle grilled potato salad with cilantro, roasted sweet onions and peppers, left coast mushroom arancini with heirloom tomato conserva. German style potato salad with whole grain mustard aioli, brussel sprouts, sweet onions. Grilled sweet butter baguette-heirloom tomato, burrata toast. (Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten Free options available)



We are kicking off the Summer of Riesling with premier access to 5 new 2024 single-vineyard Varnum Rieslings. Before we had a tasting room, other wineries were gracious enough to partner with us to pour our wine with theirs. In kind, we've invited Alumbra Cellars and Satyr Fire Wines to pour their Rieslings and share their love of winemaking with you. 12+ Rieslings will be available to sample. We will also be pulling Riesling from our library.



Riesling is the greatest grape in the world and it deserves celebrating! Join us Saturday, August 9th, 2025, 11am-2pm AT 9500 SE Eola Hills Rd, Amity, OR 97101. Please select multiple tickets to accommodate your party size and dietary preferences. Wine Industry and Varnum Cru Members use coupon code RIESLINGRULES for your $15 discount on tickets.

Fee: $45