Location: Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville Map: 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5034722727 Email: lori@youngberghill.com Website: https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/467474/summer-music-wine-wednesday-series-2024 All Dates: Jun 5, 2024

Jun 12, 2024

Jun 19, 2024

Jun 26, 2024

Jul 3, 2024

Jul 10, 2024

Jul 17, 2024

Jul 24, 2024

Jul 31, 2024

Aug 7, 2024

Aug 14, 2024

Aug 21, 2024

Aug 28, 2024

Sep 4, 2024

Sep 11, 2024



Summer Music Wine Wednesday Series 2024

Join us every Wednesday starting June 5 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Listen to amazing local musicians, enjoy food from The Wandering Vine, and sip on our award-winning Youngberg Hill and Bailey Family wines. Vendors available for shopping.



Bring your favorite chair or blanket, or sit inside our event center at one of our tables. You're welcome to bring your own snacks with you. This event is family-friendly; feel free to bring your little ones.



NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL PERMITTED (beer, wine, spirits, etc).

Registration is not required but appreciated.

Well-behaved dogs are permitted on a leash.

Pre-Purchase bottles of wine to avoid the bar line (club discounts apply)

Reserve a table or high top table for your group at no cost (based on availability and seating location based on availability)





Here's the list of the 2024 musicians:

June 5th: Petra Bolton

June 12th: Satellite Blooms

June 19th: Skylar from the Boondock Boys

June 26th: Roundhouse Band

July 3th: Second Time Refined

July 10th: Jacob Westfall

July 17th: Aimee Palacios

July 24th: Wheelhouse Band

July 31st: Jim Garcia

Aug 7th: Ian James

Aug 14th: Leanne McClellan Band

Aug 21st: Steve Hale

Aug 28th: Sabroso (Dance lesson from 5-6pm)

Sept 4th: Caden Livingston

Sept 11th: Nancy McCann



