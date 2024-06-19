|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery, 10660 Youngberg Hill Road, Mcminnville
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|lori@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/467474/summer-music-wine-wednesday-series-2024
|All Dates:
Summer Music Wine Wednesday Series 2024
Join us every Wednesday starting June 5 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Listen to amazing local musicians, enjoy food from The Wandering Vine, and sip on our award-winning Youngberg Hill and Bailey Family wines. Vendors available for shopping.
Bring your favorite chair or blanket, or sit inside our event center at one of our tables. You're welcome to bring your own snacks with you. This event is family-friendly; feel free to bring your little ones.
NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL PERMITTED (beer, wine, spirits, etc).
Registration is not required but appreciated.
Well-behaved dogs are permitted on a leash.
Pre-Purchase bottles of wine to avoid the bar line (club discounts apply)
Reserve a table or high top table for your group at no cost (based on availability and seating location based on availability)
Here's the list of the 2024 musicians:
June 5th: Petra Bolton
June 12th: Satellite Blooms
June 19th: Skylar from the Boondock Boys
June 26th: Roundhouse Band
July 3th: Second Time Refined
July 10th: Jacob Westfall
July 17th: Aimee Palacios
July 24th: Wheelhouse Band
July 31st: Jim Garcia
Aug 7th: Ian James
Aug 14th: Leanne McClellan Band
Aug 21st: Steve Hale
Aug 28th: Sabroso (Dance lesson from 5-6pm)
Sept 4th: Caden Livingston
Sept 11th: Nancy McCann
Join us every Wednesday for wine, music, and family!