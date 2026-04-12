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Location:Hawks View Tasting Room
Map:20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-625-1591
Email:lhanridge@hawksviewwinery.com
Website:http://hawksviewwinery.com
All Dates:Jun 11, 2026 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Summer Music Series - Jordan Sings!

Come sit back, relax, and enjoy live music outside from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Hawks View Winery! 

Grab wit☀️🍷

Join us every Thursday for live music from June through September! 🎶

Come sit back, relax, and enjoy live music outside from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Hawks View Winery! Grab wit☀️🍷Join us every Thursday for live music from June through September! 🎶
Hawks View Tasting Room
Hawks View Tasting Room 20210 20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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