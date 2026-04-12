|Location:
|Hawks View Tasting Room
|Map:
|20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|503-625-1591
|Email:
|lhanridge@hawksviewwinery.com
|Website:
|http://hawksviewwinery.com
|All Dates:
Summer Music Series - Jordan Sings!
Come sit back, relax, and enjoy live music outside from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Hawks View Winery!
Grab wit☀️🍷
Join us every Thursday for live music from June through September! 🎶
Summer Music Series - Jordan Sings!
Come sit back, relax, and enjoy live music outside from 4:00 PM–7:00 PM at Hawks View Winery! Grab wit☀️🍷Join us every Thursday for live music from June through September! 🎶
Hawks View Tasting Room
Hawks View Tasting Room 20210 20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140