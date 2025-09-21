 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/dpetal-tones/
All Dates:Sep 21, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Summer Music at Lumos

D’Petal Tones perform original music in a range of styles from pop, latin, blues, jazzy, folk, and offer their take on select cover tunes by other artists as well.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome!

This is a free concert and all are welcome!

The D’Petal Tones will play at Lumos on Sunday, September 21st from 2-4pm under the oaks!

Lumos Wine Co.
Lumos Wine Co. 24000 24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
