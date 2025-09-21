|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/dpetal-tones/
|All Dates:
Summer Music at Lumos
D’Petal Tones perform original music in a range of styles from pop, latin, blues, jazzy, folk, and offer their take on select cover tunes by other artists as well.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. Picnics are welcome!
This is a free concert and all are welcome!
The D’Petal Tones will play at Lumos on Sunday, September 21st from 2-4pm under the oaks!