Summer Music at Lumos

The Antiquity String Band brings a wide range of music from the various styles within the Americana tradition. The group brings a variety of instruments to create a diverse texture of sounds: like Five string and Tenor Banjo, Mandolin, Steel Guitar, Fiddle, Harmonica, Plectrum/Resonator Guitar (along with tenor acoustic guitar), and Ukulele—with rich vocal harmonies. Serving up high-energy bluegrass favorites, gritty blues and sultry acoustic jazz, there is something for everyone.



Nomadic Pizza food truck will serve their wood fired pizzas from 12-6pm all weekend long!



Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!



