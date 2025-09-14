|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/the-antiquity-string-band-sept-14/
|All Dates:
Summer Music at Lumos
The Antiquity String Band brings a wide range of music from the various styles within the Americana tradition. The group brings a variety of instruments to create a diverse texture of sounds: like Five string and Tenor Banjo, Mandolin, Steel Guitar, Fiddle, Harmonica, Plectrum/Resonator Guitar (along with tenor acoustic guitar), and Ukulele—with rich vocal harmonies. Serving up high-energy bluegrass favorites, gritty blues and sultry acoustic jazz, there is something for everyone.
Nomadic Pizza food truck will serve their wood fired pizzas from 12-6pm all weekend long!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!
The Antiquity String Band will play at Lumos on Sunday, September 14th from 2-4pm under the oaks!