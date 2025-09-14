 Calendar Home
Location:Lumos Wine Co.
Map:24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
Phone: 5419293519
Email:natalie@lumoswine.com
Website:https://lumoswine.com/event/the-antiquity-string-band-sept-14/
All Dates:Sep 14, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Summer Music at Lumos

The Antiquity String Band brings a wide range of music from the various styles within the Americana tradition. The group brings a variety of instruments to create a diverse texture of sounds: like Five string and Tenor Banjo, Mandolin, Steel Guitar, Fiddle, Harmonica, Plectrum/Resonator Guitar (along with tenor acoustic guitar), and Ukulele—with rich vocal harmonies. Serving up high-energy bluegrass favorites, gritty blues and sultry acoustic jazz, there is something for everyone.

Nomadic Pizza food truck will serve their wood fired pizzas from 12-6pm all weekend long!

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes. This is a free concert and all are welcome!

The Antiquity String Band will play at Lumos on Sunday, September 14th from 2-4pm under the oaks!

