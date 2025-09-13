|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/enjoy-the-ride-4/
|All Dates:
Summer Music at Lumos
Enjoy the Ride is a Corvallis-based wide-ranging musical adventure from the '70s to today.
For more information about the band, check out their site: https://www.enjoytherideband.com/
Nomadic Pizza Food Truck will be serving up their tasty, wood fired pizzas from 12-6pm all weekend long!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes!
Enjoy the Ride will play under the oaks at Lumos on Saturday, September 13th from 2-4pm.