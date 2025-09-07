|Location:
|Lumos Wine Co.
|Map:
|24000 Cardwell Hill Dr, PHILOMATH, OR 97370
|Phone:
|5419293519
|Email:
|natalie@lumoswine.com
|Website:
|https://lumoswine.com/event/drtr-september-7/
|All Dates:
Summer Music at Lumos
From its inception, the DRTR music project has been solidly based in the joy of playing music. Their groove-based stylings create an infectious rhythmic pulse. They create a fun atmosphere playing music that brings the listener along with them to enjoy the sonic ride.
Their selection of music draws from Blues Americana influences such as Taj Mahal, T-Bone Walker, Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Dixon, JJ Cale, Tom Waits, Bruce Cockburn, Fats Domino, Slim Gailard. The list goes on…
Nearly a third of the DRTR lineup is interlaced with original singer-songwriter material injecting a cool jazz influenced mix to round-out the musical experience.
Nomadic Pizza food truck will be serving from 12-6pm all weekend long!
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a glass of wine and some great tunes.
This is a free concert and all are welcome!
Local band, DRTR, will play under the oaks at Lumos on Sunday, Sept 7th from 2-4pm.