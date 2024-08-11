 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:info@youngberghill.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/453974/mimosa-sunday
All Dates:Jun 9, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jul 14, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Aug 11, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sep 8, 2024 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Summer Mimosa Brunch

Enjoy a carefully created mimosa and a light bite perfectly paired with it!

June 9: Pear and Berry mimosa paired with cheese blintz and berry jam
July 14: Raspberry Lemonade mimosa paired with meatball, mozzarella, and tomato skewers
August 11: Guava Mint mimosa paired with avocado toast
September 8: Sweet Tea Mimosa paired with mini chicken and waffle skewers

 

Fee: $15

