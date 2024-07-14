Summer Mimosa Brunch

Enjoy a carefully created mimosa and a light bite perfectly paired with it!



June 9: Pear and Berry mimosa paired with cheese blintz and berry jam

July 14: Raspberry Lemonade mimosa paired with meatball, mozzarella, and tomato skewers

August 11: Guava Mint mimosa paired with avocado toast

September 8: Sweet Tea Mimosa paired with mini chicken and waffle skewers

Fee: $15