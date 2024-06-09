|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|info@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/453974/mimosa-sunday
|All Dates:
Summer Mimosa Brunch
Enjoy a carefully created mimosa and a light bite perfectly paired with it!
June 9: Pear and Berry mimosa paired with cheese blintz and berry jam
July 14: Raspberry Lemonade mimosa paired with meatball, mozzarella, and tomato skewers
August 11: Guava Mint mimosa paired with avocado toast
September 8: Sweet Tea Mimosa paired with mini chicken and waffle skewers
Fee: $15