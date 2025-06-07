 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 7, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Summer Kick-off Party at the Vineyard

Join us at Black Dog Vineyard for our Summer Kickoff! We are setting up wine tasting stations in the vineyard to create a hike through the vines with your canine friend. Afterwards we'll grill up some dogs with the dogs as we watch the sun set and listen to live music. We'll have all the fixins for them dogs too! Ticket includes 5 wines tasting hike with your dog, 1 hot dog and live music. Hope you can join us to start the summer off on the right foot!|

 

Fee: $TBD

