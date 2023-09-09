 Calendar Home
All Dates:Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023 One day only September 9th

Summer Concert: The Bandulus at Eminent Domaine

Eminent Domaine will wrap up its summer music program with the super fun and funky local reggae band The Bandulus (pronounced ban-doo-loos). Their upbeat shows mix rock n' roll, soul, Motown, and reggae beats. The show runs from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets cover the cost of entry and a glass of wine upon entry.

Good Vibe Food Inc. will be offering delicious food to purchase.
Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics to enjoy during the concert.

This is a family-friendly event!

 

Fee: $30

Join us for our last music event of the summer, featuring reggae soul band The Bandulus.

