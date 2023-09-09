Summer Concert: The Bandulus at Eminent Domaine

Eminent Domaine will wrap up its summer music program with the super fun and funky local reggae band The Bandulus (pronounced ban-doo-loos). Their upbeat shows mix rock n' roll, soul, Motown, and reggae beats. The show runs from 6 pm to 9 pm.



Tickets cover the cost of entry and a glass of wine upon entry.



Good Vibe Food Inc. will be offering delicious food to purchase.

Guests are also welcome to bring their own picnics to enjoy during the concert.



This is a family-friendly event!





Fee: $30