 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Jun 16, 2023 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm (Doors at 6:30)

Summer Concert Series: The Hank Shreve Band

Immerse yourself in live music and wine as the sun sets over the vineyard! The Hank Shreve band will be playing up on the hill Friday, June 16th from 7–9pm. To complement the experience, a local favorite food truck will be serving up tasty dishes during the show. Grab your spot today! Salud!

"Hank Shreve is quite simply one of the best harmonica players I have ever heard. He is a fiery, open minded, unique, musical harmonica player that can share the stage with any living player of any ability and hold his own or out shine them. He is a monster musician and a great person on top of that!” —Jason Ricci

Tickets $35 / Club $25
https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/415711/the-hank-shreve-band

 

Fee: $35 / Club Members $25

Summer Sunset Concert Series '23! Join us for an evening of great music, food, and wine!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable