Summer Concert Series: The Hank Shreve Band

Immerse yourself in live music and wine as the sun sets over the vineyard! The Hank Shreve band will be playing up on the hill Friday, June 16th from 7–9pm. To complement the experience, a local favorite food truck will be serving up tasty dishes during the show. Grab your spot today! Salud!



"Hank Shreve is quite simply one of the best harmonica players I have ever heard. He is a fiery, open minded, unique, musical harmonica player that can share the stage with any living player of any ability and hold his own or out shine them. He is a monster musician and a great person on top of that!” —Jason Ricci



Tickets $35 / Club $25

https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/event/415711/the-hank-shreve-band

