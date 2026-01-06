Summer Chardonnay Festival

Summer Chardonnay Festival: Sip, Savor, and Celebrate! 🥂

Kick off your summer at the inaugural Summer Chardonnay Festival at Tumwater Vineyard! For one unforgettable afternoon, the vineyard transforms into a white‑wine lover’s paradise. Explore a curated selection of Chardonnays from 10 exceptional local wineries—this intimate event is intentionally kept small and select, with just 300 tickets available.

Relax on the lawn, enjoy live music, and take your time discovering remarkable wines in a laid‑back, summer‑perfect atmosphere. Food will be available for purchase, so come ready to sip, savor, and stay awhile.

Be sure to check our website as we announce the wineries in attendance—and don’t wait, this one will sell out!

Fee: $55