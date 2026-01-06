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Location:Tumwater Vineyard
Map:375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: 5034540208
Email:pascale@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:https://www.tumwatervineyard.com/events
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm music will start at 12:30pm

Summer Chardonnay Festival

Summer Chardonnay Festival: Sip, Savor, and Celebrate! 🥂
Kick off your summer at the inaugural Summer Chardonnay Festival at Tumwater Vineyard! For one unforgettable afternoon, the vineyard transforms into a white‑wine lover’s paradise. Explore a curated selection of Chardonnays from 10 exceptional local wineries—this intimate event is intentionally kept small and select, with just 300 tickets available.
Relax on the lawn, enjoy live music, and take your time discovering remarkable wines in a laid‑back, summer‑perfect atmosphere. Food will be available for purchase, so come ready to sip, savor, and stay awhile.
Be sure to check our website as we announce the wineries in attendance—and don’t wait, this one will sell out!

 

Fee: $55

Calling all Chardonnay lovers! Spend your afternoon exploring incredible pours from local wineries.

Tumwater Vineyard
Tumwater Vineyard 97068 375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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