|Location:
|Dukes Family Vineyards
|Map:
|7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Email:
|info@dukesfamilyvineayrds.com
|Website:
|https://www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com/visit
|All Dates:
Summer 3rd Sunday Soup Pop-Up
Join us in soaking up the summer sun with refreshing sips and soups! Stop by on the 3rd Sunday of any summer month and enjoy an array of different soups and small bites alongside some special Dukes Wine.
Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!
Fee: $45