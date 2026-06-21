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Location:Dukes Family Vineyards
Map:7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Email:info@dukesfamilyvineayrds.com
Website:https://www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com/visit
All Dates:Jun 21, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 19, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Aug 16, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Summer 3rd Sunday Soup Pop-Up

Join us in soaking up the summer sun with refreshing sips and soups! Stop by on the 3rd Sunday of any summer month and enjoy an array of different soups and small bites alongside some special Dukes Wine.

Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!

 

Fee: $45

Join us in soaking up the summer sun with refreshing sips and soups! Stop by on the 3rd Sunday of any summer month and enjoy an array of different soups and small bites alongside some special Dukes Wine.Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!   Fee: $45
Dukes Family Vineyards
Dukes Family Vineyards 97101 7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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