|Location:
|Dukes Family Vineyards
|Map:
|7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Email:
|info@dukesfamilyvineayrds.com
|Website:
|https://www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com/visit
|All Dates:
Summer 1st Sunday Pizza Pop-Up
Spend your afternoon with us relaxing by our pond while enjoying a scrumptious Pizza Pop-Up. Join us on the 1st Sunday of the summer months and enjoy a fresh wood-fired pizza alongside a tasting or glass pour!
Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!
Fee: $45