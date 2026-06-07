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Location:Dukes Family Vineyards
Map:7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Email:info@dukesfamilyvineayrds.com
Website:https://www.dukesfamilyvineyards.com/visit
All Dates:Jun 7, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jul 5, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Aug 2, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Summer 1st Sunday Pizza Pop-Up

Spend your afternoon with us relaxing by our pond while enjoying a scrumptious Pizza Pop-Up. Join us on the 1st Sunday of the summer months and enjoy a fresh wood-fired pizza alongside a tasting or glass pour!

Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!

 

Fee: $45

Spend your afternoon with us relaxing by our pond while enjoying a scrumptious Pizza Pop-Up. Join us on the 1st Sunday of the summer months and enjoy a fresh wood-fired pizza alongside a tasting or glass pour!Reservations are not required but greatly appreciated. We look forward to hosting you soon!   Fee: $45
Dukes Family Vineyards
Dukes Family Vineyards 97101 7845 SE Amity Rd Amity, Oregon 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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