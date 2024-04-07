Succulent Wreath Workshop

Want to join us for another fun wreath workshop? We will be creating one-of-a-kind Succulent Wreaths!

Our last wreath class was so much fun that we are bringing Denice with Distinctive Designs by Denice back to help us create a beautiful wreath adorned with succulents that you can hang on your door or on a wall.



Denice will bring all the supplies and teach us step-by-step to create our own masterpiece. We will supply the wine to spur your creativity. Judging by the conversations and laughter at our last class, we anticipate a fun and lively afternoon.



Bring a friend or come solo and spend the afternoon with us being crafty and sipping wine.



Details:

Date: Sunday, April 7th, 2024

Time: 2pm – 4pm

Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg Oregon

Ticket cost: $75 for Cellar Club members

$85 for General public tickets

Ticket link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/succulent-plants-wreath-workshop-wine-tasting-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-804264265067





Come join the fun!



More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/191896427347746

