 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5038075008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
All Dates:Apr 7, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Succulent Wreath Workshop

Want to join us for another fun wreath workshop? We will be creating one-of-a-kind Succulent Wreaths!
Our last wreath class was so much fun that we are bringing Denice with Distinctive Designs by Denice back to help us create a beautiful wreath adorned with succulents that you can hang on your door or on a wall.

Denice will bring all the supplies and teach us step-by-step to create our own masterpiece. We will supply the wine to spur your creativity. Judging by the conversations and laughter at our last class, we anticipate a fun and lively afternoon.

Bring a friend or come solo and spend the afternoon with us being crafty and sipping wine.

Details:
Date: Sunday, April 7th, 2024
Time: 2pm – 4pm
Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg Oregon
Ticket cost: $75 for Cellar Club members
$85 for General public tickets
Ticket link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/succulent-plants-wreath-workshop-wine-tasting-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-804264265067


Come join the fun!

More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/191896427347746

 

Fee: $85/ $75 Cellar Club

Join us to create a succulent adorned wreath with wine tasting

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable