|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5038075008
|Email:
|events@nataliesestatewinery.com
|Website:
|http://16825 NE Chehalem Dr.,
|All Dates:
Succulent Wreath Workshop
Want to join us for another fun wreath workshop? We will be creating one-of-a-kind Succulent Wreaths!
Our last wreath class was so much fun that we are bringing Denice with Distinctive Designs by Denice back to help us create a beautiful wreath adorned with succulents that you can hang on your door or on a wall.
Denice will bring all the supplies and teach us step-by-step to create our own masterpiece. We will supply the wine to spur your creativity. Judging by the conversations and laughter at our last class, we anticipate a fun and lively afternoon.
Bring a friend or come solo and spend the afternoon with us being crafty and sipping wine.
Details:
Date: Sunday, April 7th, 2024
Time: 2pm – 4pm
Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg Oregon
Ticket cost: $75 for Cellar Club members
$85 for General public tickets
Ticket link:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/succulent-plants-wreath-workshop-wine-tasting-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-804264265067
Come join the fun!
More details: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/191896427347746
Fee: $85/ $75 Cellar Club
Join us to create a succulent adorned wreath with wine tasting