Stuffed Ravioli Cooking Class

You’re invited to an intimate afternoon of hands-on cooking, thoughtfully paired wines, and a leisurely shared meal at Natalie’s Estate Winery.



Join us on April 19 for a Stuffed Ravioli Class & Dinner with Amy, the Kitchen Fairy, who will guide you through the art of making fresh ravioli from scratch. Together, we’ll roll delicate pasta dough, prepare seasonal fillings, and shape beautiful ravioli—learning techniques you’ll enjoy long after the day ends.



The experience begins with a thoughtfully prepared welcoming appetizer, paired with a Natalie’s Estate wine. Following the hands-on class, we’ll gather for a seated ravioli dinner, featuring our handmade pasta served with complementary sauces and seasonal accompaniments.



Throughout the afternoon, Natalie’s Estate wines will be presented by winemaker Boyd Teegarden, who will share insight into each pairing, the winemaking process, and the connection between the food, the wines, and our estate.



We’ll conclude on a sweet note with Tiramisu, paired with a final indulgent pour—because no memorable meal should ever feel rushed.

Experience Includes:

Welcome appetizer with a paired Natalie’s Estate wine

Hands-on stuffed ravioli making with Amy, the Kitchen Fairy

A seated ravioli dinner featuring handmade pasta

Natalie’s Estate wine pairings presented by winemaker Boyd Teegarden

Tiramisu with a paired wine



A warm, communal dining experience

Date & Time: April 19 | 2:00–5:00 PM

Location: Natalie’s Estate Winery

16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR 97132

Cost: $95 General Public | $85 Wine Club Members

Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1983379524549

Come hungry, curious, and ready to cook, sip, and savor.

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Fee: $95 general admission/$85 cellar club