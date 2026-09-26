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Location:Stomp Tasting Room
Map:5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-364-3085
Email:admin@croftvineyards.com
Website:https://www.croftvineyards.com/product/stomp-the-harvest
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm grape stomping is from 3-5pm, live music and good vibes is 3-8pm

Stomp the Harvest

In addition to grapestomping throughout the day, enjoy live music, sip on Croft Vineyard's organically farmed wines, and savor seasonal bites from our kitchen. Whether you’re competing in our “Fastest Juice Maker” contest, letting the kids stomp their way through the grape bins, or simply soaking up the atmosphere at a picnic table, this event is all about fun, connection, and celebrating harvest together.

Wine Club members get 20% off! Simply log into your account before purchasing.

Join us at Stomp for an afternoon of grape stomping, wine, food, and live music! This playful harvest celebration invites you to roll up your pants and experience the joy of crushing wine grapes the old-fashioned way.

Stomp Tasting Room
Stomp Tasting Room 97304 5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
September (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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