Stomp the Harvest

In addition to grapestomping throughout the day, enjoy live music, sip on Croft Vineyard's organically farmed wines, and savor seasonal bites from our kitchen. Whether you’re competing in our “Fastest Juice Maker” contest, letting the kids stomp their way through the grape bins, or simply soaking up the atmosphere at a picnic table, this event is all about fun, connection, and celebrating harvest together.



Wine Club members get 20% off! Simply log into your account before purchasing.