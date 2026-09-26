|Location:
|Stomp Tasting Room
|Map:
|5475 River Road South, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-364-3085
|Email:
|admin@croftvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.croftvineyards.com/product/stomp-the-harvest
|All Dates:
Stomp the Harvest
In addition to grapestomping throughout the day, enjoy live music, sip on Croft Vineyard's organically farmed wines, and savor seasonal bites from our kitchen. Whether you’re competing in our “Fastest Juice Maker” contest, letting the kids stomp their way through the grape bins, or simply soaking up the atmosphere at a picnic table, this event is all about fun, connection, and celebrating harvest together.
Wine Club members get 20% off! Simply log into your account before purchasing.
Join us at Stomp for an afternoon of grape stomping, wine, food, and live music! This playful harvest celebration invites you to roll up your pants and experience the joy of crushing wine grapes the old-fashioned way.