Stoller Supper Series featuring Wild Roots Spirits

Join us for an evening in wine country filled with cheers and exquisite tastes with our friends from Wild Roots Spirits! We’ve meticulously crafted our wines and their fruit-infused vodka into a delectable cocktail that pairs perfectly with Chef Becca’s delicious cuisine.



After dinner, you will have the opportunity to purchase Stoller wines and Wild Roots’ spirits so you can make these amazing cocktails at home.

Fee: $75