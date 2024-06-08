 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-supper-series-featuring-wild-roots-spirits/
All Dates:Jun 8, 2024 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Stoller Supper Series featuring Wild Roots Spirits

Join us for an evening in wine country filled with cheers and exquisite tastes with our friends from Wild Roots Spirits! We’ve meticulously crafted our wines and their fruit-infused vodka into a delectable cocktail that pairs perfectly with Chef Becca’s delicious cuisine.

After dinner, you will have the opportunity to purchase Stoller wines and Wild Roots’ spirits so you can make these amazing cocktails at home.

 

Fee: $75

Join us for an evening in wine country filled with cheers and exquisite tastes with our friends from Wild Roots Spirits! We’ve meticulously crafted our wines and their fruit-infused vodka into a delectable cocktail that pairs perfectly with Chef Becca’s delicious cuisine.After dinner, you will have the opportunity to purchase Stoller wines and Wild Roots’ spirits so you can make these ...
Stoller Family Estate
Stoller Family Estate 16161 16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
June (2024)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable