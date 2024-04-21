 Calendar Home
Location:Stoller Family Estate
Map:16161 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, Oregon 97114
Website:http://https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/events/stoller-earth-day-vineyard-hike/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Stoller Earth Day Vineyard Hike

This Earth Day, join us in celebrating the essence of sustainability at Stoller with our Vineyard Hike and Winery Lunch led by Kyle Stoller and Vineyard Manager Chris Lake. Discover the beauty of our estate vineyard in the spring while enjoying exquisite wines on this guided hike through the vineyard. We will finish at our Reserve Winery, the first-ever LEED Gold Certified winery in the world, with a decadent picnic lunch spread in the Fermentation Hall, where our wines are made. With wine tasting stops along the way and the opportunity to purchase your favorites at the end, this event promises to be a memorable journey of flavors and nature.

Sunday, April 21 | 11 am – 1 pm
$45 guest pricing | $30 club members
Limited tickets available – we invite you to book today.

 

