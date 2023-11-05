Stock your Cellars Wine Tasting Event

Join us for our annual stock your cellars wine tasting event! Taste, sip and savor delicious wines while enjoying amazing food created by our chef team here at Salty's on the Columbia.



WINERIES

Stoller Family Estates, Jordan Winery, Silver Oak Cellars, Goose Ridge Vineyards, DAOU Vineyards, Maysara Winery, Domaine Serene, Louis Roederer, and many more!



PNW BITES

Passed Appetizers - mushroom cheese gouger, beef tartar en croute

Hot Bites - salmon wellington, shrimp taquitos, Korean pork belly with kimchee, fried ravioli with tomato relish, endive salad with ricotta

Chilled Seafood

Charcuterie

House-made Sweet Treats



*Space is limited. Only at Salty's on the Columbia. Tickets sold online only. The ticket price includes a $15 service charge retained by the house. Please note this event takes place in our North Shore View Room on the second floor of our restaurant. We do not have an elevator. All tickets are transferable but are non-refundable.

Fee: $90