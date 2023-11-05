 Calendar Home
Location:Salty's on the Columbia
Map:3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, Oregon 97211
Phone: 5032822201
Email:rsipe@saltys.com
Website:http://3839 NE Marine Dr
All Dates:Nov 5, 2023 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Stock your Cellars Wine Tasting Event

Join us for our annual stock your cellars wine tasting event! Taste, sip and savor delicious wines while enjoying amazing food created by our chef team here at Salty's on the Columbia.

WINERIES
Stoller Family Estates, Jordan Winery, Silver Oak Cellars, Goose Ridge Vineyards, DAOU Vineyards, Maysara Winery, Domaine Serene, Louis Roederer, and many more!

PNW BITES
Passed Appetizers - mushroom cheese gouger, beef tartar en croute
Hot Bites - salmon wellington, shrimp taquitos, Korean pork belly with kimchee, fried ravioli with tomato relish, endive salad with ricotta
Chilled Seafood
Charcuterie
House-made Sweet Treats

*Space is limited. Only at Salty's on the Columbia. Tickets sold online only. The ticket price includes a $15 service charge retained by the house. Please note this event takes place in our North Shore View Room on the second floor of our restaurant. We do not have an elevator. All tickets are transferable but are non-refundable.

 

Fee: $90

Taste over 80 wines while enjoying delicious food and live music.

