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Location:Aurora Vineyards
Map:21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Email:events@avwine.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/598748/live-music-steve-margot-band
All Dates:May 1, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Steve & Margot Band LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits. Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting. Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!

Steve & Margot Band LIVE at Aurora Vineyards

Aurora Vineyards
Aurora Vineyards 21338 21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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