|Location:
|Aurora Vineyards
|Map:
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|Phone:
|(503) 678-3390
|Email:
|events@avwine.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/auroracolonyvineyardsandwinery/event/598748/live-music-steve-margot-band
|All Dates:
Steve & Margot Band LIVE at Aurora Vineyards
An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits. Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting. Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!
Steve & Margot Band LIVE at Aurora Vineyards