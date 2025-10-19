|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.wetzelestate.com
|All Dates:
Starry Skies-Door Hanger Paint Party
🎨 Door Hanger Paint Party at Wetzel Estate! 🍷
Join us for an afternoon of creativity and fun with Artistic Chaos by Debbie!
📅 Sunday, October 19, 2025
⏰ 2:00 – 4:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets: $45 (includes a complimentary glass of wine)
Sip, paint, and create your own custom door hanger in our cozy tasting room.
👉 Purchase tickets now!
Pay via Venmo or call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot.
Don’t miss this fun fall event!
Fee: $45