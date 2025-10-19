Starry Skies-Door Hanger Paint Party

🎨 Door Hanger Paint Party at Wetzel Estate! 🍷

Join us for an afternoon of creativity and fun with Artistic Chaos by Debbie!

📅 Sunday, October 19, 2025

⏰ 2:00 – 4:00 PM

🎟️ Tickets: $45 (includes a complimentary glass of wine)

Sip, paint, and create your own custom door hanger in our cozy tasting room.

👉 Purchase tickets now!

Pay via Venmo or call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot.

Don’t miss this fun fall event!

Fee: $45