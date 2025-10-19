 Calendar Home
Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://www.wetzelestate.com
All Dates:Oct 19, 2025 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Starry Skies-Door Hanger Paint Party

🎨 Door Hanger Paint Party at Wetzel Estate! 🍷
Join us for an afternoon of creativity and fun with Artistic Chaos by Debbie!
📅 Sunday, October 19, 2025
⏰ 2:00 – 4:00 PM
🎟️ Tickets: $45 (includes a complimentary glass of wine)
Sip, paint, and create your own custom door hanger in our cozy tasting room.
👉 Purchase tickets now!
Pay via Venmo or call 503-510-4767 to reserve your spot.
Don’t miss this fun fall event!

 

Fee: $45

Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
October (2025)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


