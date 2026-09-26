|Location:
|Estate Tasting Room
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Road, Carlton, OR 9711
|Phone:
|503-852-1135
|Website:
|https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/annual-stargazing-event/
|All Dates:
Stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project
Join Chris James Cellars at the Estate Tasting Room in Carlton for an unforgettable evening of wine and stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project. Enjoy wine, community, and connection before exploring the night sky through telescopes while supporting this inspiring nonprofit’s mission to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.
Fee: $60-$75
Join Chris James Cellars at the Estate Tasting Room in Carlton for an unforgettable evening of wine and stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project. Enjoy wine, community, and connection before exploring the night sky through telescopes while supporting this inspiring nonprofit’s mission to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.