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Location:Estate Tasting Room
Map:12000 NW Old Wagon Road, Carlton, OR 9711
Phone: 503-852-1135
Website:https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/annual-stargazing-event/
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project

Join Chris James Cellars at the Estate Tasting Room in Carlton for an unforgettable evening of wine and stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project. Enjoy wine, community, and connection before exploring the night sky through telescopes while supporting this inspiring nonprofit’s mission to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.

 

Fee: $60-$75

Join Chris James Cellars at the Estate Tasting Room in Carlton for an unforgettable evening of wine and stargazing with the Carlton Observatory Project. Enjoy wine, community, and connection before exploring the night sky through telescopes while supporting this inspiring nonprofit’s mission to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.

Estate Tasting Room
Estate Tasting Room 12000 12000 NW Old Wagon Road, Carlton, OR 9711
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