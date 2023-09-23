 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/stargazing-party
All Dates:Sep 23, 2023 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Stargazing Party

We love the stars above Saffron Fields Vineyard, and so do Janet Zuelke and Forrest Babcock. We are hosting a fundraising event for The Carlton Observatory at Evergreen. Tickets sales and 10% of your purchases will be donated to the observatory project.

For your $80 contribution, you receive a food and wine pairing at multiple stations around the tasting room and the opportunity to see the starry sky above Saffron Fields Vineyard through multiple observatory-grade telescopes. Janet and Forrest will explain what you see through each telescope. At 7:30 PM, they will speak in the tasting room about the observatory project and how they came to love the stars and cosmos above us.



Wine and Bites: 6:00 PM -7:15 PM

Food provided by Chef Heather Ciprani

Stargazing and Education: 7:30 PM-10:00 PM

 

Fee: $80

Drink wine while learning about the cosmos

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
