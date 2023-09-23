|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/stargazing-party
|All Dates:
Stargazing Party
We love the stars above Saffron Fields Vineyard, and so do Janet Zuelke and Forrest Babcock. We are hosting a fundraising event for The Carlton Observatory at Evergreen. Tickets sales and 10% of your purchases will be donated to the observatory project.
For your $80 contribution, you receive a food and wine pairing at multiple stations around the tasting room and the opportunity to see the starry sky above Saffron Fields Vineyard through multiple observatory-grade telescopes. Janet and Forrest will explain what you see through each telescope. At 7:30 PM, they will speak in the tasting room about the observatory project and how they came to love the stars and cosmos above us.
Wine and Bites: 6:00 PM -7:15 PM
Food provided by Chef Heather Ciprani
Stargazing and Education: 7:30 PM-10:00 PM
Fee: $80
Drink wine while learning about the cosmos