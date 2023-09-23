Stargazing Party

We love the stars above Saffron Fields Vineyard, and so do Janet Zuelke and Forrest Babcock. We are hosting a fundraising event for The Carlton Observatory at Evergreen. Tickets sales and 10% of your purchases will be donated to the observatory project.



For your $80 contribution, you receive a food and wine pairing at multiple stations around the tasting room and the opportunity to see the starry sky above Saffron Fields Vineyard through multiple observatory-grade telescopes. Janet and Forrest will explain what you see through each telescope. At 7:30 PM, they will speak in the tasting room about the observatory project and how they came to love the stars and cosmos above us.







Wine and Bites: 6:00 PM -7:15 PM



Food provided by Chef Heather Ciprani



Stargazing and Education: 7:30 PM-10:00 PM

Fee: $80