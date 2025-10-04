 Calendar Home
Location:Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:8085 NE Oak Springs Farm Road, CARLTON, OR 97111
Phone: 9712816892
Email:info@theblackdogvineyard.com
Website:http://www.theblackdogvineyard.com
All Dates:Oct 4, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Stargazing at the Vineyard

Enjoy an evening under the stars with the Carlton Observatory at Black Dog Vineyard. Expert astronomers will lead us through the moon, planets, stars, galaxies and nebulae as we enjoy food provided by Biscuits and Pickles and first glass of wine--choice of White Pinot noir, Pinot noir rose or 2022 Pinot noir--provided by Black Dog Vineyard and The Winery at Manzanita. Telescopes are included but you’re welcome to bring your own as well. RSVP required. $65/person. https://www.exploretock.com/black-dog-vineyard-carlton/event/556056/star-party-with-carlton-observatory

 

Fee: $65

Fee includes entry, food, wine and use of the telescopes

Black Dog Vineyard Tasting Room
