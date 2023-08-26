 Calendar Home
Location:Chris James Cellars Estate Tasting Room
Map:12000 NW Old Wagon Rd, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038521135
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://12000 NW Old Wagon Rd.
All Dates:Aug 26, 2023 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Stargazing at the Vineyard

Fifth Annual Stargazing Party
August 26, 2023, 6:30-9pm

We are so pleased to announce that Chris James Cellars is partnering with The Carlton Observatory Project for our fifth annual Stargazing Party at the Estate. Wine, Food, and the Cosmos!

We will be offering small plates paired with our wines. Relax and enjoy your food and drink before making your way to the top of the hill for star gazing using the telescopes brought out by the Carlton Observatory Project team.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support this wonderful non-profit to share the wonders of astronomy across generations.

$65/person, club member discounts apply
$40/person for kids and non-drinkers


Tickets are now available! Space is limited, so get yours before we sell out.

Cancellations made after 8//21/23 will not receive a credit, refund or event exchange.

 

