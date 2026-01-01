 Calendar Home
Location:WillaKenzie Estate
Map:19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623280
Email:hospitality@willakenzie.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/willakenzie/
All Dates:Oct 3, 2026 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Star Party with Carlton Observatory

In partnership with Carlton Observatory, guests will have the opportunity to explore the night sky through professional telescopes while learning about the celestial wonders above Oregon Wine Country. Spread out a blanket or settle into a lawn chair and enjoy a relaxed picnic among the vines as the stars emerge overhead.

Your ticket includes wood-fired pizza, fresh salad, and house-made cookies from Red Hills Market. WillaKenzie wines will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle throughout the evening.

Whether you're a seasoned astronomy enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night on the estate, Star Party offers a chance to slow down, look up, and experience WillaKenzie from a different perspective.

Saturday, October 3, 2026
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
$75 per person | $60 for Cellar Club Members

Included with your ticket:
-Wood-fired pizza from Red Hills Market
-Seasonal salad and cookies
-Guided telescope viewing with Carlton Observatory
-Access to the estate for an evening under the stars

 

Fee: $75

Join WillaKenzie Estate and Carlton Observatory for an unforgettable evening under the stars. Enjoy guided telescope viewing, wood-fired pizza, seasonal salad, and cookies from Red Hills Market, our food partner for the evening. Sip WillaKenzie wines as you relax among the vines and experience Oregon Wine Country beneath starry skies.

WillaKenzie Estate
WillaKenzie Estate 19143 19143 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
October (2026)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable