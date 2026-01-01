Star Party with Carlton Observatory

In partnership with Carlton Observatory, guests will have the opportunity to explore the night sky through professional telescopes while learning about the celestial wonders above Oregon Wine Country. Spread out a blanket or settle into a lawn chair and enjoy a relaxed picnic among the vines as the stars emerge overhead.



Your ticket includes wood-fired pizza, fresh salad, and house-made cookies from Red Hills Market. WillaKenzie wines will be available for purchase by the glass and bottle throughout the evening.



Whether you're a seasoned astronomy enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night on the estate, Star Party offers a chance to slow down, look up, and experience WillaKenzie from a different perspective.



Saturday, October 3, 2026

6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

$75 per person | $60 for Cellar Club Members



Included with your ticket:

-Wood-fired pizza from Red Hills Market

-Seasonal salad and cookies

-Guided telescope viewing with Carlton Observatory

-Access to the estate for an evening under the stars





Fee: $75