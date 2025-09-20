 Calendar Home
Location:The Estate House @ Balsall Creek
Map:18430 NE Calkins Ln, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5036871888
Email:events@balsallcreek.com
Website:https://balsallcreek.com/events/
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Star Party with Carlton Observatory

Date: September 20th, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Ticket Price: $65 per person

Join us for an enchanting evening under the stars with Carlton Observatory. Your ticket includes a welcome pour of wine and an individual charcuterie plate crafted in-house. After your welcome pour, additional wine will be available for purchase by the glass throughout the event. Experience guided stargazing through telescopes, expert insights into the cosmos, and the warm ambiance of our vineyard at twilight. This intimate event combines delicious bites, fine wine, and the wonder of the night sky for a truly memorable night.

Space is limited — reserve your spot today!

The charcuterie plates are preset with no substitutions. A gluten-free option will be available upon request.
This event is 21+, no minors allowed.
No pets allowed other than service animals.

 

Unwind with wine, charcuterie, and stargazing! Join us for a dreamy evening under the stars!

