 Calendar Home
Location:Ricochet Wine Company
Map:1421 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, OR 97128
Email:info@misfitpdxproductions.com
Website:https://www.comedyshowcaseshowdown.com/event-details/the-stand-up-comedy-showcase-showdown-12-13-2025-1
All Dates:Dec 13, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Doors open at 6:00 with beverages available. Bring a pizza or some take away to the show!

Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown

About the event
Current Promotions:

October - 30% off through October 31

November - 10% off through November 30

Hospitality Industry - $20 November 1 through December 12 - Proof Required

Comedy Night in Mac!

Join us for the Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown©!

Presented by Misfit PDX Comedy© at Ricochet Et al Wine Bar, Saturday December 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets starting at $25 .

We book only the best talent in the PNW.

This month's show includes:

Host: David Weed

Co-host: Sean Murphy - Showrunner, producer, and aspiring comedian.

Contestant: David Seung - 2025 PFP Semifinalist

Contestant: Zane Thomas - 2025 Winner PDX One Liner Madness Showcase

Contestant: Andrea Menchaca - 2025 PFP Semifinalist

Contestant: Tyson Gusman - 8/19 Montavilla Station Open Mic Invitee!

The Showcase is part comedy competition and variety/game show. The audience plays games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, The Cat-Walkoff, and more!

The comedians range from a year in comedy to veteran status but all are funny and curated by the producer based on seeing them perform live. I want this show to be a place where comedians can challenge themselves and others to make everyone better. In addition, all comedians earn a guaranteed minimum before prizes because it is hard work generating material.

For this show, we will be giving away:

Complimentary tasting(s) for 2 at Ricochet Wine Co. ($50 value)

Ricochet Wine Co tasting, wine, and swag

$25 HoneyPie Pizza gift card

$50 Thistle Restaurant gift card

At least $50 in cash!

This is a 21+ comedy show and the comedians read the room and let it rip.

Don't stress though, there's nothing to worry about, unless you can't take a joke.

Giving Back: A portion of all proceeds from this event will benefit Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families in Yamhill County achieve self-sufficiency. YCAP provides vital services including food assistance, housing support, energy aid, and youth outreach programs

Join Us!

*Please note that all shows are filmed before a live studio audience and still photos and videography of your likeness may be published online to social media and websites.

 

Fee: $27.50

The monthly Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown - A monthly live comedy show with a game show twist!

Ricochet Wine Company
Ricochet Wine Company 97128 1421 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, OR 97128
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable