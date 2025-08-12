Location: Ricochet Wine Company Map: 1421 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, OR 97128 Email: info@misfitpdxproductions.com Website: https://www.comedyshowcaseshowdown.com/event-details/the-stand-up-comedy-showcase-showdown-12-13-2025-1 All Dates: Dec 13, 2025 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Doors open at 6:00 with beverages available. Bring a pizza or some take away to the show!



Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown

About the event

Current Promotions:



October - 30% off through October 31



November - 10% off through November 30



Hospitality Industry - $20 November 1 through December 12 - Proof Required



Comedy Night in Mac!



Join us for the Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown©!



Presented by Misfit PDX Comedy© at Ricochet Et al Wine Bar, Saturday December 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM.



Tickets starting at $25 .



We book only the best talent in the PNW.



This month's show includes:



Host: David Weed



Co-host: Sean Murphy - Showrunner, producer, and aspiring comedian.



Contestant: David Seung - 2025 PFP Semifinalist



Contestant: Zane Thomas - 2025 Winner PDX One Liner Madness Showcase



Contestant: Andrea Menchaca - 2025 PFP Semifinalist



Contestant: Tyson Gusman - 8/19 Montavilla Station Open Mic Invitee!



The Showcase is part comedy competition and variety/game show. The audience plays games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, The Cat-Walkoff, and more!



The comedians range from a year in comedy to veteran status but all are funny and curated by the producer based on seeing them perform live. I want this show to be a place where comedians can challenge themselves and others to make everyone better. In addition, all comedians earn a guaranteed minimum before prizes because it is hard work generating material.



For this show, we will be giving away:



Complimentary tasting(s) for 2 at Ricochet Wine Co. ($50 value)



Ricochet Wine Co tasting, wine, and swag



$25 HoneyPie Pizza gift card



$50 Thistle Restaurant gift card



At least $50 in cash!



This is a 21+ comedy show and the comedians read the room and let it rip.



Don't stress though, there's nothing to worry about, unless you can't take a joke.



Giving Back: A portion of all proceeds from this event will benefit Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families in Yamhill County achieve self-sufficiency. YCAP provides vital services including food assistance, housing support, energy aid, and youth outreach programs



Join Us!



*Please note that all shows are filmed before a live studio audience and still photos and videography of your likeness may be published online to social media and websites.

Fee: $27.50