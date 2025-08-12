|Location:
|Ricochet Wine Company
|Map:
|1421 NE Alpha Drive, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Email:
|info@misfitpdxproductions.com
|Website:
|https://www.comedyshowcaseshowdown.com/event-details/the-stand-up-comedy-showcase-showdown-12-13-2025-1
|All Dates:
Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown
About the event
Current Promotions:
October - 30% off through October 31
November - 10% off through November 30
Hospitality Industry - $20 November 1 through December 12 - Proof Required
Comedy Night in Mac!
Join us for the Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown©!
Presented by Misfit PDX Comedy© at Ricochet Et al Wine Bar, Saturday December 13, 2025 at 7:00 PM.
Tickets starting at $25 .
We book only the best talent in the PNW.
This month's show includes:
Host: David Weed
Co-host: Sean Murphy - Showrunner, producer, and aspiring comedian.
Contestant: David Seung - 2025 PFP Semifinalist
Contestant: Zane Thomas - 2025 Winner PDX One Liner Madness Showcase
Contestant: Andrea Menchaca - 2025 PFP Semifinalist
Contestant: Tyson Gusman - 8/19 Montavilla Station Open Mic Invitee!
The Showcase is part comedy competition and variety/game show. The audience plays games like *It's Not Plinko, Dance Your Face Off!, The Cat-Walkoff, and more!
The comedians range from a year in comedy to veteran status but all are funny and curated by the producer based on seeing them perform live. I want this show to be a place where comedians can challenge themselves and others to make everyone better. In addition, all comedians earn a guaranteed minimum before prizes because it is hard work generating material.
For this show, we will be giving away:
Complimentary tasting(s) for 2 at Ricochet Wine Co. ($50 value)
Ricochet Wine Co tasting, wine, and swag
$25 HoneyPie Pizza gift card
$50 Thistle Restaurant gift card
At least $50 in cash!
This is a 21+ comedy show and the comedians read the room and let it rip.
Don't stress though, there's nothing to worry about, unless you can't take a joke.
Giving Back: A portion of all proceeds from this event will benefit Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income individuals and families in Yamhill County achieve self-sufficiency. YCAP provides vital services including food assistance, housing support, energy aid, and youth outreach programs
Join Us!
*Please note that all shows are filmed before a live studio audience and still photos and videography of your likeness may be published online to social media and websites.
Fee: $27.50
The monthly Stand Up Comedy Showcase Showdown - A monthly live comedy show with a game show twist!