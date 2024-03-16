|Location:
|Solena Estate
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|5036623700
|Email:
|lily@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|All Dates:
St. Patricks Day Tavern Dinner
Join us for a St. Patrick's Day dinner, prepared by Chef Mason Goucher, and paired with delicious wine. Enjoy live music by the duo Brigid’s Crossing, while you indulge in a curated three-course meal. Celebrate with us and participate in the "Draw Your Own Discount" game - lucky winners will receive up to 30% discounts which they can stack with their club discount. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the luck of the Irish! We look forward to seeing you there.
Tickets: $125 for General Public and $110 for Nos Amisl
