Location:Solena Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 5036623700
Email:lily@solenaestate.com
Website:http://17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
All Dates:Mar 16, 2024 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

St. Patricks Day Tavern Dinner

Join us for a St. Patrick's Day dinner, prepared by Chef Mason Goucher, and paired with delicious wine. Enjoy live music by the duo Brigid’s Crossing, while you indulge in a curated three-course meal. Celebrate with us and participate in the "Draw Your Own Discount" game - lucky winners will receive up to 30% discounts which they can stack with their club discount. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy the luck of the Irish! We look forward to seeing you there.

Tickets: $125 for General Public and $110 for Nos Amisl

 

Fee: $125

Solena Estate
Solena Estate 17096 17096 NE Woodland Loop Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148, Yamhill, OR 97148
