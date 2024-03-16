|Location:
|Branch Point Distillery
|Map:
|15800 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|503.714.4181
|Email:
|taste@branchpointdistillery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/branchpointdistillery/search?date=2024-03-16&size=2&time=12%3A00
|All Dates:
St. Patrick’s Weekend Whiskey Release
The 1st whiskey release of 2024 happens St. Patrick’s weekend! You don’t want to miss out on the first release weekend of the year with a special whiskey flight as well as some special food options provided by Farmer’s Plate & Pantry!