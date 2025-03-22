 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:nora@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Rd
All Dates:Mar 15, 2025 - Mar 16, 2025
Mar 22, 2025 - Mar 23, 2025

St. Patrick's March Pizza Special

March Pizza Special – A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!

Join us at Kriselle Cellars for a festive pizza special in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! Available for two weekends only—March 15-16 and March 22-23—this delicious creation brings an Irish twist to our wood-fired pizzas.

Enjoy corned beef on a Dijon cream sauce, topped with fingerling potatoes, cabbage, crispy onions, and a Russian dressing drizzle—the perfect pairing for your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine!

Don’t miss out on this limited-time special. Gather your friends, raise a glass, and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

 

Fee: $Free

Join us at Kriselle Cellars for a festive pizza special in honor of St. Patrick’s Day!

Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
March (2025)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable