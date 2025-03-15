St. Patrick's March Pizza Special

March Pizza Special – A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!



Join us at Kriselle Cellars for a festive pizza special in honor of St. Patrick’s Day! Available for two weekends only—March 15-16 and March 22-23—this delicious creation brings an Irish twist to our wood-fired pizzas.



Enjoy corned beef on a Dijon cream sauce, topped with fingerling potatoes, cabbage, crispy onions, and a Russian dressing drizzle—the perfect pairing for your favorite Kriselle Cellars wine!



Don’t miss out on this limited-time special. Gather your friends, raise a glass, and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

Fee: $Free