St. Patrick's Day Weekend Flights and Bites

Treat your senses to an unparalleled experience with our Seasonal Bites and Flights! Enjoy the perfect combination of three thoughtfully selected wines and three crafted small bites by Chef Heather Ciprani. Our beautifully selected wines are paired with unique food bites that expertly complement the wine's distinct flavor profile.





Seasonal Flights and Bites:



$40 for a wine flight consisting of three wines paired with three bites



$25 for Saffron Club Members

Fee: $40