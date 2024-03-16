 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/reservation/type/seasonal-flights-and-bites-march?reservationDate=2024-03-16&guestCount=2&reservationTime=11:00:00&reservationTypeId=2f1ad39e-df3d-4b73-aa57-3562a730123e
All Dates:Mar 16, 2024 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

St. Patrick's Day Weekend Flights and Bites

Treat your senses to an unparalleled experience with our Seasonal Bites and Flights! Enjoy the perfect combination of three thoughtfully selected wines and three crafted small bites by Chef Heather Ciprani. Our beautifully selected wines are paired with unique food bites that expertly complement the wine's distinct flavor profile.



Seasonal Flights and Bites:

$40 for a wine flight consisting of three wines paired with three bites

$15 for Saffron Club Members

 

Fee: $40

Seasonal Flights and Bites!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
March (2024)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable