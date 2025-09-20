 Calendar Home
Location:St Josef’s Winery
Map:28836 S Barlow Rd, Canby, OR 97013
Phone: +1 (503) 651-3190
Email:info@stjosefswinery.com
Website:https://checkout.square.site/merchant/550B6GQ0153M0/checkout/F7ANYLSSIBSXJ5RTDOE6SHQ6?src=embed
All Dates:Sep 20, 2025 12:00 pm - 4:30 pm 2 day event- Saturday & Sunday

St Josef's Grapestomping Festival 2025

The NW's Original Grapestomping Festival
Before there were micro brews and Starbucks, there was the St Josef’s Grapestomping Festival!
The festival started in 1983 when there were less than 30 wineries in Oregon. Founders, Josef & Lilli who emigrated from Germany, wanted to pass on a little bit of the harvest spirit to the burgeoning Oregon wine industry. Since running a vineyard and winery is a lot of hard work, they believed it was important to start the busy crush season off with a lighthearted approach. It all began with lively music, local foods and of course, stomping grapes in a barrel. It has grown to stomping next to a 1200-gallon Oak barrel that holds 3,000 bottles of wine, great music & locally made foods in a casual, relaxed European atmosphere.
· When is the event?
Saturday, Sept 20th and Sunday September 21st. Open Noon – 5pm. Rain or Shine
· Featuring The Gordonaires a really fun German Band playing oompah music and more
from 1: ish-4:30. Grape Stomping from 12:45-4:30

 

Fee: $15-$120

