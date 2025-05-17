 Calendar Home
Location:ROCO Winery
Map:13260 NE Red Hills Rd, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-7625
Email:tastingroom@rocowinery.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/rocowinery/event/527330/spring-release-2025?_gl=1*aboadi*_gcl_au*MTI5NDE0NTI5Ni4xNzQwNTEyODkw*_ga*MjAzNjMxMjgzMi4xNjkzNDMzNzk0*_ga_ZYRJ1M0E9P*MTc0NDk5NjUxMy4zNjMuMS4xNzQ0OTk2NTE0LjAuMC4w
All Dates:May 17, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Spring Wine Release

Celebrate all that's new at ROCO's Spring Wine Release!

This event is complimentary for Club Members. And members can share the magic of ROCO wines with friends! As part of the Club, you'll receive a number of complimentary guest passes based on membership level:

Collector Club: Member + 5 guests
Premier Club: Member + 3 guests
Signature Club: Member + 1 guest

Additional guests may attend for $40 by purchasing tickets through Tock or paying upon entry to the event.

We look forward to seeing you there!
Prefer to reserve over the phone? Give us a call at 503-538-7625.

NOTICE OF FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY

Please note when you attend this event, you enter an area where photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By entering the event premises, you consent to such recording media and its release, publication, exhibition or reproduction. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

 

Fee: $40

Take a stroll in the garden, sip new releases, and enjoy small bites and live music!

ROCO Winery
