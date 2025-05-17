Spring Wine Release

Celebrate all that's new at ROCO's Spring Wine Release!



This event is complimentary for Club Members. And members can share the magic of ROCO wines with friends! As part of the Club, you'll receive a number of complimentary guest passes based on membership level:



Collector Club: Member + 5 guests

Premier Club: Member + 3 guests

Signature Club: Member + 1 guest



Additional guests may attend for $40 by purchasing tickets through Tock or paying upon entry to the event.



We look forward to seeing you there!

Prefer to reserve over the phone? Give us a call at 503-538-7625.



NOTICE OF FILMING AND PHOTOGRAPHY



Please note when you attend this event, you enter an area where photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By entering the event premises, you consent to such recording media and its release, publication, exhibition or reproduction. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns.

Fee: $40