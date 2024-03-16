 Calendar Home
Location:Erin Hanson Gallery
Map:1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 503-852-1135
Email:celeste@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.com/event/chris-james-cellars-spring-club-pick-up-party/
All Dates:Mar 16, 2024 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Spring Wine Club Pick-up Party

Join us for a delightful Spring Pick-up Party on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12-6 pm at The Erin Hanson Gallery (1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128).

Indulge in the joy of wine, snacks, and music with your fellow club members, and feel free to extend the invitation to up to 3 guests per member. To ensure your spot at this delightful gathering, kindly RSVP by completing the provided survey on our website by 3/13.

For your convenience, club shipments will be ready for pickup starting 3/1 at either of our tasting rooms. While you’re welcome to collect your shipment outside of this event, we encourage you to embrace the festivities and join us at the gallery.

Let’s raise a toast to good company, fine wines, and the shared passion for the art of winemaking. Looking forward to celebrating with you!

Not a Wine Club Member? Learn more at the link!

Chris James Cellars Spring Wine Club Pick-Up Party at the Erin Hanson Gallery

Erin Hanson Gallery
Erin Hanson Gallery 97128 1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
March (2024)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable