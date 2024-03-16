Spring Wine Club Pick-up Party

Join us for a delightful Spring Pick-up Party on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 12-6 pm at The Erin Hanson Gallery (1805 NE Colvin Ct, McMinnville, OR 97128).



Indulge in the joy of wine, snacks, and music with your fellow club members, and feel free to extend the invitation to up to 3 guests per member. To ensure your spot at this delightful gathering, kindly RSVP by completing the provided survey on our website by 3/13.



For your convenience, club shipments will be ready for pickup starting 3/1 at either of our tasting rooms. While you’re welcome to collect your shipment outside of this event, we encourage you to embrace the festivities and join us at the gallery.



Let’s raise a toast to good company, fine wines, and the shared passion for the art of winemaking. Looking forward to celebrating with you!



